Men accused of trying to rob Winston-Salem gas station with a pipe, but leave empty-handed after a customer walks in

(Image provided by Winston-Salem police)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for two men accused of trying to rob a Winston-Salem gas station who left empty-handed after a customer walked in.

Officers were called to the Quality Mart at 4995 Country Club Road at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday where police said the suspects entered and demanded money.

One of the suspects showed the clerk a pipe and they tried to take money from the register, according to police.

Police said a customer walked in and surprised the suspects and the suspects left without taking anything. Nobody was hurt.

The suspects left in a white passenger vehicle with tinted windows headed on Country Club Road toward Jonestown Road, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.

4995 Country Club Road

