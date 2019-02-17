× Man accused of sending sexual photos of young children to undercover officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in Kentucky is accused of sending sexual photos of 3-year-old girls to an undercover officer.

WLKY reported that Thomas Cannon, 40, of Louisville, faces three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and seven counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Cannon was arrested Friday and has court planned for Monday.

The suspect is accused of sending multiple nude photos of young girls to an undercover detective.

Cannon also admitted in an online chat that he had sexual contact with the girls, according to authorities.