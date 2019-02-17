Colin Kaepernick on the Carolina Panthers? His attorney makes a bold prediction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colin Kaepernick's attorney Mark Geragos predicted his client will sign a contract with either the Carolina Panthers or the New England Patriots.

The attorney’s claim came during a recent interview with CNN's Ana Cabrera.

"I'll make the bold prediction, you can save the tape,” Geragos said. “I think you're going to see within the next two weeks that somebody's going to step up. Somebody's going to do the right thing, and you want me to predict who? I would tell you besides the Panthers, it would not surprise me if Bob Kraft makes a move."

Kaepernick last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

He is known for controversially kneeling during the national anthem during games, which he said is to protest against "racial injustice and systematic oppression in the country."

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” he previously said, according to the NFL. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Following the 2016 season, Kaepernick became a free agent and went unsigned in the offseason. In November 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL and its owners, accusing them of colluding to keep him out of the league.

Kaepernick withdrew the grievance in February 2019 after reaching a confidential settlement with the NFL.