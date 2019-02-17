Burglary suspect shot and killed during Rockingham County home invasion; second suspect still wanted

Posted 2:26 pm, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:05PM, February 17, 2019

Left to right: Deonte Eric Smith and Dieontra Shukur Clark. Smith is still wanted.

EDEN, N.C. – A man accused of breaking into a home in Rockingham County was shot and killed, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home in the 800 block of Bridge Street in Eden at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday on a report of a home invasion in progress.

Responding officers found one man dead and two people, a man and a woman, with injuries.

Investigators said two men forced their way into the home at gunpoint to rob the homeowners.

A struggle started and gunshots were fired, according to the sheriff’s office. The homeowners, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, sustained injuries and are being treated. A 5-year-old child in the home was uninjured.

One of the suspects, 21-year-old Dieontra Shukur Clark, was killed during the crime. The second suspect, identified as 22-year-old Deonte Eric Smith, allegedly ran off and is still wanted.

Smith faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone who knows where he is can call Det. Brandon Buckner at the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 (Office). Anonymous calls can be made to Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

803 Bridge Street, Eden

