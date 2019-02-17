Blast from the past: 50-year-old time capsule opened in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Dozens of people gathered in Winston-Salem on Saturday to see the opening of a time capsule.

WTOB event hosts pulled memorabilia from inside the container that was placed at the station’s tower in the Thruway Center in 1969. Inside, they found things like a cassette tape, messages from the past predicting the future and pictures.

A photo of Mitzi Tredwell was put inside the 50-year-old capsule after she won the Sweetheart of Thruway Contest. Tredwell attended the capsule opening event.

“It is very, very fun to see it again and it was interesting to see all the stuff they put in there,” Tredwell said.

“I enjoyed seeing what was in the capsule and going back to history,” said John Turner, another event attendee.

During the gathering on Saturday morning, a local high school group sang, Dewey’s Bakery shared a special cake (the business was around 50 years ago), and community leaders, like Councilman Dan Besse and Representative Virginia Foxx came out to celebrate the special moment for the city.

Anyone who missed the event can see the historical treasures at the Aperture Cinema in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

After the old capsule was pulled from the ground, another was put in. Some of the things inside the new capsule included a list of current businesses at Thruway, drone video of the center and newspaper clippings.

The new capsule will be opened 50 years from now.

