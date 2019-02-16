× Woman accused of concealing her mother’s dead body with blankets and air fresheners inside the home they shared

BRISTOL, Va. – A woman in Virginia is accused of concealing the body of her dead mother by using dozens of blankets and air fresheners.

WJHL reported that Jo-Whitney Outland, 55, of Bristol, Va., faces a charge in connection to the death of 78-year-old Rosemary Outland.

Officials started investigating after a relative who couldn’t get in touch with Rosemary Outland jumped through a home’s window after believing to have seen a decomposing body.

Authorities said the body was found sitting in a chair, covered in more than 50 blankets and surrounded by nearly 70 air fresheners.

Jo-Whitney Outland was her mother’s primary caretaker and the two lived together, according to officials.

The body was sent to Roanoke for an official autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Jo-Whitney Outland told WJHL that she tried to save her mother by using CPR in December, but it didn’t work.

She said she loved and misses her mother and cannot explain why she didn’t call police immediately after her death.