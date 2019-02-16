× Silver Alert issued for woman missing from home in Pfafftown

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who went missing from a home in Pfafftown, according to Winston-Salem police.

Jaylen Nicole Hankins, 24, was last seen Thursday in the area of Silas Creek Parkway and Hanes Mall.

Hankins has been described as a black female, about 5-foot-4-inches and weighing about 140 pounds with black hair. She sometimes wears a blonde wig.

Hankins was last seen wearing pink sweatpants and blue or black a T-shirt, according to police.

Police said she may be at an unknown location in eastern Winston-Salem.

Anyone who has seen her can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or 911.