Silver Alert issued for missing North Carolina teenager last seen at high school

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina teenager.

Breanna Allen Frady, 18, was last seen Friday at North Lincoln High School at 2737 Lee Lawing Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Frady has been described as an 18-year-old white female standing 5-feet-3-inches and weighing about 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing light-colored American Eagle jeans, a red and white top and brown ankle boots, according to officials.

Anyone who may know where she is can call Sgt. Alexander at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 735-8202 or 911.