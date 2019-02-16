× SC man finds stranger, children moved into his house and they’re wearing his clothes and eating his food

UNION, S.C. – A South Carolina man returned to his home to find a strange woman and her children apparently living there.

WHNS reported that Savannah Rhinehart faces charges of child neglect, burglary and petit larceny.

Homeowner Kent Foster returned to his Union home on Stutts Avnue Wednesday to finder the stranger and two children inside.

He said furniture had been moved around, somebody was smoking inside and a dog had urinated. One of the children reportedly wasn’t wearing any pants.

The suspect and her children were also wearing the clothing from the home and eating their food.

Rhinehart allegedly told police that she lived there, but authorities determined that Foster was the homeowner.

Rhinehart was taken to the hospital to be checked before being charged. Her children have been placed in protective custody.