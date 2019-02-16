Watch live: FOX8’s Daytona 500 special ‘Countdown to the 500’

North Carolina father charged with felony child abuse after accidentally shooting 14-year-old son

Posted 1:42 pm, February 16, 2019, by

James Williams Johnson

GARNER, N.C. — A North Carolina father has been charged with felony child abuse after police said he accidentally shot his 14-year-old son overnight.

WTVD reported that James Williams Johnson, 45, of Garner, was charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

It happened shortly at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at 919 Powell Drive.

Police said the 14-year-old was taken to WakeMed where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Police confirmed that the suspect is the father of the injured teen. Officials are still investigating.

