Mexico introduces all-you-can-drink tequila train called ‘Jose Cuervo Express’

TEQUILA, Mexico — For those who love tequila, the Jose Cuervo express may be a fantastic travel destination.

The popular tequila company announced that it is now operating an all-you-can-drink tequila train in Mexico.

The company’s website says you can choose one of three ticket levels before boarding the train.

All three levels include a round-trip ride from Guadalajara, Mexico to Tequila, Mexico, an open bar, snacks, tequila tastings, and a tour of the Jose Cuervo Distillery.

Ticket prices start at $111.

