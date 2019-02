Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ONTARIO, Calif. – A plane carrying Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and 10 other people made an emergency landing in California on Friday night.

TMZ reported that the twin-engine plane headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico lost a wheel while leaving the Los Angeles International Airport.

The flight came back and circled Ontario to burn off fuel and then landed safely at Ontario International Airport, about 60 miles from Los Angeles. Nobody was hurt.