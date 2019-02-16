Aurora, Illinois shooting victim, 21, started internship the day he was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — Trevor Wehner was so excited to start his new internship Friday that he showed up to work 45 minutes early, according to WGN.

Six hours later, the 21-year-old college student was among five men fatally shot by a fired worker at Henry Pratt Company, a manufacturing warehouse in west suburban Aurora.

"Reality hasn't completely hit me that it happened," younger brother Thomas Wehner said. "You know, it doesn't seem like it's real at all."

Trevor Wehner was set to graduate from Northern Illinois University in May. Friday was his first day of a human resources internship at Henry Pratt.

Employee Gary Martin, 45, pulled out a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and began shooting at the facility when he was fired about 1:24 p.m. Friday, officials said. Three men in the room were fatally shot; two others were killed nearby. Police later killed Martin in a gun battle.

Trevor Wehner and his two brothers grew up in west suburban Sheridan. He loved sports and enjoyed hanging out with his family.

"He was always doing something goofy," brother Thomas Wehner said. "He was always energetic and would always bring a lot of fun to the table. If we were ever doing anything — going out, eating here — he would always have something funny to say."

Thomas Wehner said he wants people to remember his brother as a role model who made others laugh.

"This is a small community," Thomas Wehner said, "and he really wanted ... he just wanted to help people and make it be a lot better."