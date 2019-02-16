4th suspect arrested in homicide case involving 2 bodies found after apartment fire in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have charged a fourth suspect in the case of two bodies that were found following an apartment fire in Greensboro last month.

Cassandra Lynn Reynolds, 35, was arrested in Victorville Calif., by the US Marshals on Wednesday, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Reynolds has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count each of first-degree arson and kidnapping.

Police were called to 703 Summit Avenue, Apt 5. At about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 in response to a fire.

Officials found the bodies of Kevin Hugh Moore, 55, of Greensboro, and Lewis Franklin Humphrey, 44, of Greensboro.

Chris Adrean Collins, 18, of Greensboro, was arrested last month and was jailed without bond on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, arson and kidnapping.

Collins is accused of stealing an iPhone from Moore and a Mastercard from Humphrey before allegedly assaulting them with an unknown weapon “capable of inflicting penetrating traumatic injuries.”

Damian Roger Verwey, 20, and Rebecka Ellen Willard, 23, were both arrested earlier this month in Muskegon, Mich. and held on fugitive of justice warrants.

36.081240 -79.780051