2 charged with crimes related to photos of dead cat found not guilty in North Carolina court

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Two people accused of improper burial of an animal and instigating cruelty to animals have been found not guilty in Buncombe County court.

WLOS reported that Shariah Metzger, 26, and Jace Green, 29, were each found not guilty of the two misdemeanor charges.

The judge said the photos were disturbing, but not enough evidence to convict Greene and Metzger of instigating/promoting animal cruelty.

The charges were related to gruesome photos showing the dead body of an Asheville family’s cat, that surfaced last October on social media. One of the photos showed syringes stuck into the animal’s body.

In court Friday, an animal services officer said the suspects claimed the cat was already dead when they posed with it. A necropsy confirmed this.

In closing arguments, one defense attorney compared the Instagram photos of the mutilated cat to old “Tom & Jerry” cartoons, and even Chick-fil-A’s “Eat Mor Chikn” campaign, saying they don’t promote or instigate animal cruelty, either.

The two were never charged with killing the pet. However, they posted disturbing posed photos of its body to Instagram.