× 2 charged after man in open relationship beaten, robbed while meeting a woman at her home for sex in Randolph County

RANDLEMAN, N.C. – Two people were arrested after officials said a Randolph County man in an open relationship was beaten and robbed after meeting a woman for sex while his girlfriend waited downstairs.

The victim and his girlfriend went to a home at 120 Sibbett Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Jan. 28, according to Randleman police.

Police said the victim went there to meet another woman, 26-year-old Gracelynn Gabrielle Brandeberry, who lives there.

The victim and Brandeberry went upstairs to a bedroom while the victim’s girlfriend waited downstairs.

The victim took off his clothes and two men came in and beat him, according to police. Police said he was punched in the face and choked unconscious.

The victim eventually regained consciousness and told police his pants were gone. He then picked up another pair of pants and ran downstairs. He told police he had $10,000 in his pants.

One of the suspects, Bryce Cicero Mason, 23, of Franklinville, has been arrested and charged with common law robbery, possession of stolen property, assault and battery and assault by strangulation. Mason was jailed in Randolph County under a $150,000 secured bond.

Brandeberry has been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact after she was uncooperative during the investigation and gave officers false information on the identity of Mason, a man she is dating, according to authorities.

Brandeberry was jailed in Randolph County under a $26,000 secured bond.

Police are looking for the second man, 23-year-old Brandon Michael Cooke. Cooke has been charged with common law robbery, possession of stolen property, assault and battery and assault by strangulation.