14-year-old girl gets 25 years for stabbing and killing her teen friend at a sleepover

FORT WORTH, Texas – A 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for stabbing and killing her friend at a sleepover.

KDFW reported that the unidentified juvenile was sentenced Friday in the death of 14-year-old Nylah Lightfoot who was fatally stabbed at an apartment complex in Fort Worth in May.

Four girls were at the sleepover and the day started out with dancing and a pool party, according to prosecutors. But at about 3:30 a.m., the victim decided she wanted to go home.

That’s when the victim and defendant got into an argument and the suspect stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife, prosecutors said.

The medical examiner said Lightfoot died from stab wounds to her neck and chest.

“I didn’t mean to kill her. She ran up on me. It was the worst mistake of my life,” the juvenile defendant said on the witness stand.

Prosecutors pointed out that she has a history of violence and getting into fights.

The defendant will remain in juvenile detention until her 19th birthday and will then be transferred to prison to finish out her sentence.