Woman gets stuck in vacant house's air vent, doesn't remember getting in

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston firefighters made a strange rescue Friday morning after a passerby heard a woman crying in the air vent of a vacant home.

Following the tip, crews arrived shortly before 4:30 a.m. to a home near the intersection of Parker Road and Aldine Westfield Road, KTRK reports.

Update on woman trapped in a vent pic.twitter.com/5CTzGTWBno — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 15, 2019

To get the woman out, firefighters cut a hole into the vent.

All in all, it took about 20 minutes to free her.

According to KTRK, the woman couldn’t remember how she got into the vent of the vacant home, but the fire chief believes she got in through the roof.

She was taken to a hospital with injuries to her legs.

The property owner has been contacted, but there is no word on if any charges will be filed.