Tennessee man, wanted for trying to kill officer, arrested in Thomasville after multiple-state manhunt

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Officers arrested a man, wanted for attempted murder of a police officer, in Thomasville on Friday, according to police.

Billy Alexander Stratton, 26, of Kingsport, Tennessee, was arrested and faces charges relating to the chase, a recovered stolen vehicle, a firearm and narcotics, as well as charges out of state.

Just spoke with a couple that said the multi-agency manhunt in Thomasville ended in their backyard! At 4pm and 5pm you’ll hear about what exactly they saw early this morning! @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/TcApwWNfzC — Olivia Steen (@OSteenNews) February 15, 2019

At 2:21 a.m. Friday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol requested help to find a pick-up truck that evaded them near Interstate 85, mile marker 100.

Less than an hour later, the Davidson County Sheriff’s office found the unoccupied truck on I-85 near Lake Road. Inside, officers found a stolen handgun and drugs.

They determined both the gun and truck were connected to the wanted man.

Two callers reported a person trying to steal vehicles near Old Emanuel Church Road to police at about 6:30 a.m., where a victim said they saw a white man running toward the dead end.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a K-9 to try to track the suspect.

At 8:09 a.m., Davidson County Communications told officers that someone spotted the suspect behind McIntyre Metals at 310 Kendall Mill Road.

Thomasville police chased the suspect through the woods towards Holly Hill Road.

Officers finally caught the suspect at 8:17 a.m. in a creek behind the 1100 block of Holly Hill Road.

In addition to the Thomasville charges, Stratton is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony eluding and brandishing a firearm in Bristol, Virginia; probation violation in Sullivan County, Virginia; stealing two vehicles in Mingo County, West Virginia; and felony violation of community corrections supervision in Blountville, Tennessee.