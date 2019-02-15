× Vegan parents accused of starving 5-month-old by switching out doctor’s formula; baby weighed 8 pounds

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Parents in Florida are accused of starving their 5-month-old son by switching out his doctor’s formula, leaving the baby malnourished.

WFTV reported that Robert Buskey, 31, and Julia French, 20, both of Titusville, Fla., are charged with neglect with great harm and could face additional charges.

Authorities said the baby weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces at 5 months old, just about one pound more than the weight at birth.

The baby’s eyes were sunken and his ribs were visible, according to officials. He is recovering in the hospital.

“I’ve never seen a child to this level, this close to possible death,” said Detective Lauren Watson with the Titusville Police Department.

The suspects described themselves as vegan and stopped using the doctor-recommended formula for the baby and were instead feeding him a potato-based mash, according to police.

The baby has gained some weight back since being in the hospital and given fluids, but there may be long-term medical issues.