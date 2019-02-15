Unsealed documents reveal Hania Aguilar’s suspected killer was targeting her neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Hundreds of pages of court documents unsealed Thursday reveal new information about what led to the arrest of Michael Ray McLellan in the kidnapping and murder of Hania Aguilar, WTVD reports.

The release of the documents comes one day after Hania's autopsy report was made public. It showed that, though the medical examiner was unable to specifically determine how Hania died, her "means of death was most likely a form of asphyxia."

According to the probable cause affidavit, there were multiple witnesses who reported a black man wearing a yellow bandana trying to break into their home.

According to the newly-released documents, one woman called investigators and said Michael Ray might be the guy. According to her statement, she saw him running away as helicopters searched the neighborhood from above.

The documents also reveal that witnesses told police McLellan was planning to target specific areas and people -- one of them being Rosewood Mobile Home Park, where Hania was kidnapped.

A witness also told investigators that McLellan wore a yellow bandana so that people wouldn't know he was black and would think he was a member of the gang Latin Kings.

