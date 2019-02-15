× 2 people arrested in connection with attack on ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO – Two people have been arrested in connection to the reported attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, according to the Associated Press, citing Chicago police.

The suspects have not been identified and have not yet been charged, according to the paper. There is no word on what charges they could face.

Police said they are Nigerian brothers who were in custody for “probable cause that they may have committed a crime.”

One of the suspects may have worked on “Empire,” according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Smollett told authorities he was attacked early January 29 by two men who yelled “racial and homophobic slurs.” Smollett alleged that one attacker put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him before running away.

Police previously released surveillance images of two people they said were wanted for questioning.

Police have not found any surveillance video that shows the attack, but are still treating Smollett as a victim.

Smollett gave his first detailed account of the attack Thursday morning on “Good Morning America,” saying he was “forever changed” by it.