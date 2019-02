× Tonight at 7: FOX8’s Daytona 500 special ‘Countdown to the 500’

Tonight at 7 p.m., tune in to FOX8’s Daytona 500 special “Countdown to the 500!”

It is full of so many great stories. Hear from Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon — the list goes on and on.

Can’t watch on TV? No problem! Click here to watch it online.