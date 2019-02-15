× Teacher accused of having drug paraphernalia at Wilkes Central High School

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County teacher is accused of having drug paraphernalia at the school, according to a news release from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Ray Bare, 35, of Boomer, is charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday at 12:53 p.m., the sheriff’s office was contacted by administrators at Wilkes Central High School regarding an incident involving a teacher and possible drug use.

Deputies conducted an investigation that led to Bare’s arrest.

An investigation report from the sheriff’s office shows that deputies found a rubber tourniquet, six empty syringes, a butane lighter and a metal spoon.

Bare is scheduled to appear in court April 10.

