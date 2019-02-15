Teacher accused of having drug paraphernalia at Wilkes Central High School

Posted 3:00 pm, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03PM, February 15, 2019

Phillip Ray Bare

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County teacher is accused of having drug paraphernalia at the school, according to a news release from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Ray Bare, 35, of Boomer, is charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday at 12:53 p.m., the sheriff’s office was contacted by administrators at Wilkes Central High School regarding an incident involving a teacher and possible drug use.

Deputies conducted an investigation that led to Bare’s arrest.

An investigation report from the sheriff’s office shows that deputies found a rubber tourniquet, six empty syringes, a butane lighter and a metal spoon.

Bare is scheduled to appear in court April 10.

Google Map for coordinates 36.110005 by -81.178505.

Wilkes Central High School

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.