Road closed in Thomasville after vehicle hits pole and flips over; driver suspected of being impaired

Posted 11:59 am, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01PM, February 15, 2019

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A vehicle hit a pole and flipped on its side, closing a portion of a road in Thomasville on Friday morning.

It happened in the 300 block of Randolph Street and involved a driver suspected of being impaired on drugs, according to police.

The road near the crash is closed due to severe damage to the pole and police have not said when they expect the road to reopen.

There is no word on if the driver was hurt or will face charges. The driver was the only person involved in the wreck.

Google Map for coordinates 35.878069 by -80.078881.

300 Randolph Street, Thomasville

