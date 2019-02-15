× North Carolina student asked to ‘cover up’ after teachers found shirt offensive

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Cumberland County student was asked to cover up after teachers found her shirt to be offensive, WTVD reports.

The shirt reads, “Why be racist, sexist homophobic or transphobic when you could just be quiet?”

Katie Smith told WTVD her daughter is a seventh grade student at Albritton Middle School on Fort Bragg and wore the shirt to school for dress down day. She was asked to cover up.

“I don’t think any of us really imagined adults would take issue with the shirt suggesting that discrimination is not OK,” said Smith. “I told the staff that the shirt represented categories of children who are marginalized. In a time we are trying to combat bullying, I think it’s so counterproductive to that.”

Public Affairs Officer Jade Fulce with the Department of Defense Education Activity released the following statement the morning WTVD reported the incident: