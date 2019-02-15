× Nickelodeon reviving ’90s classics ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ and ‘All That’; ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ spinoffs also on the way

Nickelodeon is reviving its classic ‘90s shows Are You Afraid of the Dark? and All That and SpongeBob SquarePants spinoffs are also on the way.

The children’s television network announced the new shows on Thursday, which it says is part of the station’s biggest, most wide-ranging content slate ever.

“We have a laser focus on who kids are today, and what they want, so we are making a wider variety of shows and series for them, and we’re working with brand-new kinds of talent and producers,” said Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins, in a statement. “We have a new creative team in place and a renewed energy that we’re harnessing to bring the buzz back to Nick.”

Are You Afraid of the Dark? will come back as a miniseries in October and a new version of All That will premier this summer.

All That is a sketch comedy show which will feature a new cast of kids. Are You Afraid of the Dark? is an anthology series featuring kids recounting ghost stories.

SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout, an hour-long special, premieres on July 12, while other SpongeBob-related content is also in the works, including a feature-length movie planned for premier next year.