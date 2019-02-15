NC Sen. Thom Tillis comes out against President Trump’s national emergency declaration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) voiced his opposition after President Donald Trump announced his plans to sign a national emergency declaration Friday.

President Donald Trump said Friday he will intends to sign a national emergency declaration to free up funds for a border wall and combat illegal immigration at the southern border.

“It doesn’t matter who the President is or what party they belong to: I strongly believe in the separation of powers and curbing the kind of executive overreach that Congress has allowed to fester for the better part of the last century, including during the Obama Administration," Tillis said in a statement.

The senator added that he has supported the president's plans to secure the border and is frustrated that "Congressional Democrats have blocked the reasonable and good faith efforts he has made to invest in more personnel, technology and infrastructure in order to protect the American people"

Nevertheless, he stated, "I don’t believe a national emergency declaration is the solution."

Tillis expressed concern that the declaration will not provide enough funding to secure the border and will get tied up in litigation.

"Most concerning is that it would create a new precedent that a left-wing President would undoubtedly utilize to implement their radical policy agenda while bypassing the authority of Congress," he said.

He added in three hypothetical scenarios of what he fears different potential Democratic presidents could enact should they use the same kind of national emergency declaration to bypass congress.

Tillis specifically said he is concerned that a President Bernie Sanders could use a national emergency to implement the Green New Deal, a President Elizabeth Warren could "shut down banks and take over the nation’s financial institutions" and a President Cory Booker could "effectively end Second Amendment Rights."

"Congress has allowed executive overreach to continue unabated from one administration to the next because both sides are fine with it as long as they agree with the policy goal," Tillis said. "While I agree with President Trump’s policy goal, I don’t believe in situational principles, and it’s clear what kind of rabbit hole our country can go down when we have a Democratic President who wants more government intrusion into our economy and our lives.”