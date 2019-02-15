Manhunt ends in Thomasville homeowners’ backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The manhunt for Billy Stratton lasted about five hours. After several reported sightings, Thomasville police chased him to a neighborhood on Holly Hill Road.

The Waisners first knew something unusual was going on when they saw a couple of police cars out in front of their home.

"My daughter called me and said my granddaughter had taken her to children to East Davidson. They had a lockdown and for us to get our guns out and make sure they were safe and lock all of our doors and not go outside," Dorothy Waisner said.

They then heard authorities were searching for Billy Stratton, a man wanted for trying to kill a policeman in Virginia. Someone spotted Stratton near Brown Middle and East Davidson High School.

“Well when we heard the school was locked down, we were concerned that he was over there trying to pick up some kids. We've got children in both schools," Dan Waisner said.

The Waisners then noticed even more police cars, starting to line their street.

“Then we turned on our scanner trying to find out all that we could and we heard something about Fisher Ferry Street and so we knew that that was several roads up from us," said Dorothy.

Then over the police scanner, they heard their street mentioned, Holly Hill Road. When they looked out their window, they saw police chasing after Stratton into the woods right behind their house.

“About four or five ran down into the woods after him and they came back with him," said Dan.

Deputies finally caught up with Stratton and took him into custody. The Waisners, along with many of their neighbors, thankful he'd been caught. The Waisners said they're also really grateful for the efforts of the local law enforcement. Dan Waisner said it really put many of the people around there at ease.