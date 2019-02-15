Family mourns loss of 10-year-old son killed in crash days before his birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- An Asheboro family is heartbroken. Instead of planning a birthday party, they are preparing for a funeral.

David Pulido’s 11th birthday was going to be on Saturday, but he died in a car crash on Wednesday.

At 7:43 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of North Fayetteville Street and West Bailey Street.

According to police, a black 2007 Nissan was driving northbound on North Fayetteville when it tried to turn left onto West Bailey.

The driver of the Nissan didn't see the oncoming black 2004 Ford SUV heading south on North Fayetteville.

The SUV struck the Nissan on the right rear side where the 10-year-old was sitting.

On Friday, Asheboro police said the driver of the Nissan is expected to be charged.

Pulido’s family said that driver was a babysitter who was taking him to school.

They sat down with FOX8 and expressed their heartbreak through a translator.

“It is something that is very sad and it has broken the whole family,” David’s father Alejandro said. “David was a happy child. He was the light in this home for everybody.”

David’s classmates from Balfour Elementary School sent the family multiple cards and small gifts to remember the fifth-grader.

“Everyone in school loved him,” David’s mom Margarita said. “He was really friendly.”

David’s family said he prayed every night, was a good student and wanted to become a marine biologist. There is no real way to cope with his loss, but they know he would have wanted them to be happy.

“He is here and he will always be here with us in everybody's heart,” Alejandro said.

David’s funeral is this Sunday.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of expenses.