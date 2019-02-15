× Eden man pleads guilty on 22 charges of sexually assaulting, hurting children

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A man has been sentenced on a string of sex offense charges involving children.

On Thursday, Darren Lawson, 37, pleaded guilty to three counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, six counts of statutory sex offense with a child 15-year-old or younger by an adult, seven counts of sex act by a substitute parent, one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of disseminating obscene material to a minor and four counts of assault on a child under 12-years-old.

He was initally arrested as one of a couple, alongside Josephine Ellen McQueen, 36.

Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage sentenced Lawson to 456 to 608 months, or 38 to 50 years.

North Carolina law requires that Lawson serve at least the minimum 38 years and register as a sex offender once he is released.

He’s accused of performing various sex acts with two children from October 2017 to April 2018, as well as making a child watch pornographic movies with him.

After sex acts, Lawson is accused of poking the children with safety pins and using a Taser on them.

Eden police and the Rockingham County Department of Social Services were contacted on April 4.

“I commend Chief Greg Light, Sergeant Brian Disher, Detective Brandon Buckner and Assistant District Attorney Michelle Alcon for delivering justice for the victims of these atrocious crimes and for ensuring that Lawson will spend most, if not all, of the rest of his life behind bars,” District Attorney Jason Ramey said. “We are thankful that the victims in this case did not have to endure a trial and pray that they will be able to find some closure.”

Ramey also extended thanks to the Rockingham County DSS and Help Incorporated of Rockingham County for their assistance.

On April 4, Eden police responded to a domestic assault call on Lewis Street. As a result, Lawson was arrested and charged with assault on a female.

During the investigation, allegations of sexual assault of children were made, according to a news release.