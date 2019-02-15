× Colin Kaepernick reaches settlement in national anthem kneeling collusion case against NFL

Colin Kaepernick has reached a settlement in the national anthem kneeling collusion case against the National Football League.

The NFL and lawyers for Kaepernick and fellow player Eric Reid jointly announced Friday they have settled a complaint of collusion by the players

The joint statement reads as follows:

For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.

The terms of the settlement were confidential.