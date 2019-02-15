Colin Kaepernick reaches settlement in national anthem kneeling collusion case against NFL

Posted 2:29 pm, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32PM, February 15, 2019

Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco on September 12, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick has reached a settlement in the national anthem kneeling collusion case against the National Football League.

The NFL and lawyers for Kaepernick and fellow player Eric Reid jointly announced Friday they have settled a complaint of collusion by the players

The joint statement reads as follows:

For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.

The terms of the settlement were confidential.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.