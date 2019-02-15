Burlington woman killed in Valentine’s Day collision in Graham identified

Posted 1:40 pm, February 15, 2019, by

Graham police patrol car (WGHP file photo)

GRAHAM, N.C. — A woman died after a wreck in Graham on Thursday, according to Graham police.

Officers responded to the wreck at 2:48 p.m. on the 900 block of East Hanover Road.

Police report 57-year-old Melissa Dodson, of Burlington, was driving a 2018 Mazda 3 west on Hanover Road when it collided with a 2004 GMC Envoy headed the opposite direction.

Dodson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Google Map for coordinates 36.086368 by -79.384554.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.