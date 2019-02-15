× Burlington woman killed in Valentine’s Day collision in Graham identified

GRAHAM, N.C. — A woman died after a wreck in Graham on Thursday, according to Graham police.

Officers responded to the wreck at 2:48 p.m. on the 900 block of East Hanover Road.

Police report 57-year-old Melissa Dodson, of Burlington, was driving a 2018 Mazda 3 west on Hanover Road when it collided with a 2004 GMC Envoy headed the opposite direction.

Dodson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.