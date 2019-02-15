× Arrest made in 2017 Eden homicide

EDEN, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a 2017 homicide in Eden, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Shakaree Tyshon Lowe, 18, of Eden, is charged with first-degree homicide.

Lowe was arrested on Wednesday. The charge stems from the shooting death of 29-year-old Michael Vincent Boulding.

Boulding was found dead shortly after midnight on Oct. 6, 2017, at 1022 Friendly Road.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Lowe is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center with no bond allowed and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 20.