2 adults, 1 child lose home after fire in Davidson County that also killed pet cat

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Two adults and a child lost their home after a Davidson County mobile home caught fire on Friday.

Firefighters were called to 2226 Gumtree Road near Midway at about 12:45 a.m., according to Jacob Thompson, deputy fire marshal with Davidson County Emergency Services. No people were hurt in the fire, but a pet cat died.

Ashes from a woodstove that were placed on the back porch in a metal bucket created heat that caused some of the combustibles around it to catch fire, according to officials.

Authorities said the people who live there were able to salvage their belongings, but the home is not habitable.

The American Red Cross is helping the victims find a new home.

35.995160 -80.201901