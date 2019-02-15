1 killed, 1 injured in Randolph County crash

Posted 2:43 pm, February 15, 2019

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Randolph County Thursday night, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash was reported at 8:03 p.m. on Lanes Mill Road near Willie Wright Road.

Victor Manuel Santos-Perez, 27, of Siler City, was headed east on Lanes Mill Road in a 2014 Jeep SUV. While going around a curve, Santos went left of center and overcorrected. The vehicle went off of the road to the right, down an embankment and hit a tree.

Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult passenger was taken to Randolph Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers are still investigating what factors may have caused the crash.

Google Map for coordinates 35.642703 by -79.581425.

Willie Wright Rd & Lanes Mill Rd, Coleridge, NC 27344

