Woman arrested in string of home break-ins in Guilford County

STOKESDALE, N.C. -- Authorities say a woman is connected to a string of break-ins in and around Stokesdale.

Kathryn Rimmer, 28, is facing felony breaking and entering charges in Guilford County. The sheriff's office says she broke into several homes, taking jewelry and electronics.

Rimmer was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop. Inside of the vehicles authorities recovered some of the stolen items.

"The suspect busted the window out of the house and came in and stole mainly jewelry and electronics," said Capt. Bryan Hall, with Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

A victim whose home was targeted did not want to be identified, but told FOX8 surveillance video on their property captured the vehicle Rimmer drove and images of her face.

"She went through the house, we had electronics that were out that she could have taken but she didn’t she only took, from what we can tell, jewelry," the victim said.

Deputies say she broke into homes on Athens Road, Pearman Quarry Road and Shoeline Road by using some sort of tool to bust out a window and made her way through the houses.

"To drive up a driveway where you can’t see the house from the road and then smash a window in broad daylight seems like a pretty bold move to me," the victim said.

The Greensboro Police Department has an outstanding warrant out for Rimmer for breaking and entering and believe she's connected to cases in the city.

Rimmer is in the Guilford County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.