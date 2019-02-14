× Witness ‘eliminated a threat’ by shooting man who killed his wife at Tenn. dentist office

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – A man shot and killed his wife at a dentist office, but a citizen with a concealed carry permit shot the suspect, which authorities said likely prevented anyone else from being hurt.

CBS reported that the suspect came in the front door the offices of dentist David A. Guy, DDS in Kingsport, Tenn. on Wednesday morning and fatally shot his wife.

Another person in the office “eliminated the threat” by shooting the unidentified suspect, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

“I want to thank him from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, I want to call him a hero today,” said Sheriff Cassidy.

The names of the people involved have not been released. The suspect has been taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.