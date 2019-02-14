Video shows ‘Forgetful Bandit’ in Thomasville forget gun after robbery, run back in to get it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy of the Thomasville Police Department

THOMASVILLE, N.C. —Thomasville police are still looking for the "Forgetful Bandit" after he left his gun on a counter after a robbery and went back to get it.

At about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to an armed robbery at Kong Hibachi at 215 National Highway.

Employees told officers a masked suspect came into the restaurant brandishing a gun.

When employees saw him, they ran out a side door.

Surveillance video caught the suspect breaking a glass jar of change and taking the cash register drawer.

Police say the bandit put his gun down while removing the drawer and forgot to pick it up when he went running out of the restaurant.

About 20 seconds later, he runs back inside to get the back and again makes a run for it.

The suspect was last seen running near 902 Culbreth Avenue with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say he was wearing gloves, a red hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket.

While searching for the "Forgetful Bandit," a K-9 stumbled upon a car, unrelated to the robbery, with 14 pounds of marijuana inside.

The High Point police brought in a K-9 to help Thomasville police in the search.

While looking for the suspect, the dog ended up alerting officers to narcotics in an unoccupied vehicle behind Thomasville Inn at 407 National Highway.

Officers searched the car, a rental from Hertz. They found and seized 14 pounds of marijuana and $38,613.

Police believe this drug bust was unrelated to the armed robbery.