Victim in Greensboro homicide identified

Posted 1:33 pm, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:36PM, February 14, 2019

Photo Gallery

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating a homicide in Greensboro after a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Daron B. Huitt, 31, was identified by his mother as the victim. Police were called to the front yard of a home in the 300 block of Winston Street at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Witness said they heard around seven shots and others said they saw a car speed away. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s mother described Huitt as a father or three children, two daughters and one son. She said he worked as a mechanic and was a “sweet guy, a great cook and a comedian.”

Police said this is the seventh homicide of the year in Greensboro.

Google Map for coordinates 36.076608 by -79.761729.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.