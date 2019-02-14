Victim in Greensboro homicide identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating a homicide in Greensboro after a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Daron B. Huitt, 31, was identified by his mother as the victim. Police were called to the front yard of a home in the 300 block of Winston Street at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Witness said they heard around seven shots and others said they saw a car speed away. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s mother described Huitt as a father or three children, two daughters and one son. She said he worked as a mechanic and was a “sweet guy, a great cook and a comedian.”

Police said this is the seventh homicide of the year in Greensboro.

