Up to 3 ounces of pot would be legal under marijuana possession bill reintroduced in NC Senate

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County legislator reintroduced Wednesday a Senate bill that would make it legal to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana for personal use, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

However, Senate Bill 58 would allow individuals to be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor if they exceed 3 ounces of marijuana.

The bill would go into effect July 1, if signed into law.

A similar bill was introduced in the 2018 session, but was not heard in the Senate Rules and Operations committee.

That version would have allowed a person to legally possess up to 4 ounces of marijuana.

Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and the primary sponsor of both bills, said he has introduced them in an effort “to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana. This is heading in the right direction.”

