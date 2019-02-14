Son offers $5,000 reward for information after parents found shot in burning Davidson County home

Posted 12:13 pm, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, February 14, 2019

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is now offering a reward after his parents were found shot inside their burning home less than two months ago.

Jeremy Leath, the son, made the announcement at a Feb. 14 news conference.

On the night of Dec. 27, crews responded to a mobile home engulfed in flames at 257 Gobel Road, south of Thomasville.

The fire was put out in a few hours, and the bodies of 46-year-old George William Jones Jr. and 51-year-old Kimberly Wilson Jones were found inside, according to officials.

On Dec. 29, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office announced that the two victims had injuries not caused by the fire which prompted a homicide investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 35.788221 by -80.106271.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.