Son offers $5,000 reward for information after parents found shot in burning Davidson County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is now offering a reward after his parents were found shot inside their burning home less than two months ago.

The son of Kimberly and George Jones is offering a $5,000 reward for information in their murders. They were found shot inside their burning home last December. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/tOeguDa0mM — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) February 14, 2019

Jeremy Leath, the son, made the announcement at a Feb. 14 news conference.

On the night of Dec. 27, crews responded to a mobile home engulfed in flames at 257 Gobel Road, south of Thomasville.

The fire was put out in a few hours, and the bodies of 46-year-old George William Jones Jr. and 51-year-old Kimberly Wilson Jones were found inside, according to officials.

On Dec. 29, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office announced that the two victims had injuries not caused by the fire which prompted a homicide investigation.