North Carolina woman convicted of DWI in fatal crash ordered to speak about dangers of drunk driving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A judge sentenced Trisha Thompson to 120 days in jail after she was convicted of two felonies connected to a deadly crash in April 2018 that killed 911 dispatcher Nicole Schieb, WSOC reports.

After Thompson is released from jail, she is required to speak to local high school students about the dangers of drunk driving.

Schieb’s family said the punishment won’t bring their loved one back but it could help save another family from a similar heartbreak

“I miss her so much every day,” Schieb’s mother Debbie Schieb said. “So many sleepless nights. I still cry every day looking for her to come through the doors. I’ve forgotten what she sounds like, and it’s just so hard.”