Man, twice banned from Disney World, now banned from Disneyland for ‘Trump 2020’ banner

ANAHEIM, Calif. — For the third time, Dion Cini got banned from a Disney property, this time Disneyland in California.

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old New Yorker took to the park and unfurled a “Trump 2020” banner on the Mark Twain riverboat.

In a livestream on Facebook, Cini disembarks from the boat only to be met by security guards.

Disney rules prohibit “unauthorized events, demonstrations or speeches, or the usage of any flag, banner or sign for commercial purposes, or to incite a crowd.”

“Banned from Walt Disney World twice,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Now banned from Disneyland once. Twice?”

Cini has repeatedly been banned from Disney properties and has showed no sign that he intends to stop anytime soon.

Back in September, Cini lost his Walt Disney World annual pass for unfurling a giant flag promoting a 2020 campaign for President Donald Trump at Magic Kingdom.

Cini told WFTV that Disney then revoked his annual pass, which he said he had for 24 years.

In September, he said this was not the first time he’d done something like this and it would not be his last.

Cini kept true to his word.

Disney contacted him and took him off the blacklist, the man said.

He, in turn, agreed that he would not hang any more flags at Walt Disney World — and he didn’t.

Instead, he held a “Trump 2020” sign for a photo on his ride down Splash Mountain, as well as a “Keep America Great!” sign on Expedition Everest.

Disney, once again, banned Cini from Walt Disney World theme parks and resorts, but apparently not Disneyland, according to the WFTV.