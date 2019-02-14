× Man charged with murder in death of Winston-Salem mother of 4 found in dumpster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged in the death of a Winston-Salem mother of four whose body was found in a dumpster in December, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Mario Kinard Bennett, 31, is charged with murder.

On Dec. 15, 2018, the remains of 30-year-old Shantika Lashae Dunlap were found in a dumpster in the 4800 block of Country Club Road. She was reported missing two days prior to that.

Bennett was charged on Thursday.

Bennett was already confined in the Forsyth County Detention Center based on other charges, including larceny and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

The sheriff’s office is holding Bennett with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to appear in court March 7.