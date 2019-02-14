× Man accused of selling drugs at Winston-Salem elementary school while serving as YMCA site leader

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is accused of selling drugs at a Winston-Salem elementary school, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Arkeem Davon Woods, 22, of Winston-Salem, is charged with two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell and deliver, two counts of possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell and deliver on school grounds.

Winston-Salem police officers conducted a narcotics investigation and said Woods possessed and sold narcotics at Ibraham Elementary School while serving as a YMCA site leader for the after-school program.

There is no indication that Woods ever approached students or staff to sell them drugs.

Woods would sell the drugs to associates who would come to the campus, the release said.

Woods was given a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 8.