Joymongers in Greensboro ordered to ban dogs inside taproom

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You won’t be able to bring your dog inside the Joymongers in Greensboro anymore, the brewery announced Thursday.

The brewery said they received a warning from the Guilford County Health Department about allowing dogs inside.

“Under state health code there is no category for taprooms so we fall under restaurant rules, even though we have no kitchen or food prep areas,” the brewery said.

Properly licensed service animals will still be allowed inside and Joymongers said customers are still welcome to bring their dogs onto the patio areas.

Joymongers’ full statement reads:

Dear Joymongers family, We are very disappointed to tell you that by order of the Guilford Health Dept, dogs (other than service animals properly licensed), are not allowed in any Brewery taproom. We were served with a written warning by the Guilford Health Department and further violations could lead to thousands of dollars in fines and suspension of our license to operate. Under state health code there is no category for taprooms so we fall under restaurant rules, even though we have no kitchen or food prep areas. Each county interprets state code as they see fit and rules on pets vary dramatically across the state. We understand that your furry friends are part of your family and we always enjoy their visits, but we have to follow Guilford Health Dept requirements. Please know that you are welcome to have your dogs on any of our patio areas, but we can no longer welcome them in the taproom. We really appreciate all of our friends, furry and otherwise, and we hope you understand.