‘He didn’t deserve that’: Mother of Greensboro shooting victim urges gunman to come forward

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Daron Huitt's family gathered on Winston Street Thursday watching as Greensboro police gather evidence following his death.

“He didn’t deserve that, he was just a beautiful person,” his mother Doris Slade said.

Slade said she was still in shock after learning her 31-year-old son was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound outside of a home on Winston Street Thursday morning.

"He was just a fun person, he was outgoing, he loved to cook," she said.

Huitt had three children of his own, and his mother said he worked as a mechanic and doing auto body repairs to support them.

"He loved his children, my grandbabies didn’t have to worry or want for anything,” Slade said.

Slade, along with Huitt's girlfriend, said they need answers for his killing and asked that anyone with information come forward to police or the family.

“I have no hate, I just want you to know to clear your conscience about what happened to my baby,” she said. "I pray for whoever did this to my son, I’ll pray for them."

Greensboro police have not released any suspect information, or a motive for the murder.

They said this is the seventh homicide of the year in Greensboro.