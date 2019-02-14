Elon student who survived Stoneman Douglas massacre pushing for change through art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELON, N.C. -- A survivor of the Parkland school shooting is in the Piedmont pushing for change through art.

Kali Clougherty was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the day Nikolas Cruz opened fire, killing 17 students and staff members.

Clougherty is now a freshman at Elon University.

To commemorate the the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting, the Department of Performing Arts presented a staged reading of the play "Church & State," directed by Clougherty. The play sends a message about the toll of gun violence on the United States.

Clougherty calls herself an activist through art.

"I feel it's more beneficial for me to do activism through art instead of activism through anger and violence," Clougherty said.

She is using her passion as an outlet to process what happened Feb. 14, 2018.

Clougherty hopes she can be an advocate for change to help others understand the horrors those at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School went through.

"They can put themselves in my shoes and be empathetic and say, 'I hear you, I'm with you and I support you,'" Clougherty said.