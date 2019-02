Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Crews are on the scene after somebody was found dead in Greensboro with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police were called to the front yard of a home in the 300 block of Winston Street at about 9:45 a.m. The area remained taped off as of about 11 a.m.

There is no word on the victim’s name or the circumstances of the shooting.

Witness said they heard around seven shots and others said they saw a car speed away.

Police said this is the seventh homicide of the year in Greensboro.

